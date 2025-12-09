Neon released the teaser trailer for Epic: Elvis in Concert on Tuesday. The film opens exclusively in IMAX Feb. 20, then everywhere Feb. 27.

Neon announced the release date last week. The trailer introduces Elvis Presley 's Las Vegas residency, a major comeback building on his 1968 TV special.

The teaser begins with Richard Strauss's "Also Sprach Zarathustra" which is most famously associated as the theme of 2001: A Space Odyssey. The theme eventually transitions to Presley's "An American Trilogy" singing "Glory, glory hallelujah."

A montage shows Presley shaking in a white suit or flower flower-patterned shirt.

Baz Luhrmann found footage of Presley's Las Vegas residency while researching his 2022 Elvis film. Luhrmann directed the new film, combining that footage with 16mm and 8mm behind-the-scenes and home movies, including footage of Priscilla Presley with baby Lisa Marie.

"There's been a lot written, a lot said but never from my side of the story," Presley says in the teaser.