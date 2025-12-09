Actor, comedian, screenwriter and animal-rights activist Ricky Gervais has gifted a total of $3.24 million to nearly two dozen animal charities around the world.

The money is part of the profits from his Mortality stand-up tour.

"My mum always used to say, 'You can't take it with you.' No, I can't mum. But I could've bought 30 speedboats and raced 'em round the Med with my mates, off our heads on weed and Bollinger," Gervais said in a statement Monday. "Anyway. Too late now."

A filmed version of Mortality is to premiere on Netflix Dec. 30.

Gervais is best known for creating and starring in the iconic British comedies, After Life, Derek, Extras and The Office.

His last show, Armageddon, was a Netflix hit in 2023, winning a Golden Globe.