LA Knight took on Logan Paul and Gunther discussed his upcoming match against John Cena on WWE Raw.

Knight battled Paul in the main event on Monday after Paul attacked WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio . The living legend was then suddenly assaulted by the masked man who was last seen at Survivor Series: War Games in November.

Paul and his teammates in The Vision gained their big victory at Survivor Series: War Games after the mysterious masked man entered the ring to take out CM Punk.

Paul ended the confrontation with Mysterio by hitting him with his signature brass knuckles. This caused Knight to challenge the YouTube star in the main event.

The competitive bout between Knight and Paul ended after the masked man returned for the second time. The masked man was able to stomp Knight's head into the announcer's table, allowing Paul to pick up the victory. The masked man once again used moves similar to the injured Seth Rollins, however, it is unlikely that it is him.

The Vision, which also includes Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and manager Paul Heyman, then continued to assault Knight inside the ring. The cabal of villains brought Knight to the backstage era to continue the beatdown.

Reed used a Powerbomb to send Knight into a table and later placed him on top of a parked car. Reed then performed his devastating Tsunami move.

Also on Raw, Gunther had a message for John Cena before their bout at Saturday Night's Main Event. Gunther earned the right to face Cena in the legends final match after winning a tournament.

"I will force John Cena to give up in his final match," Gunther promised.

Cena will be retiring from in-ring competition following the event on Saturday, which streams at 8 p.m. EDT on Peacock.