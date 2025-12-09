It's Not Like That, a family drama starring Scandal alum Scott Foley and Kevin Can Wait actress Erinn Hayes, is set to premiere on Wonder Project's subscription via Prime Video on Jan. 25.

"I'm so thrilled this show is getting close to being released in the world. It was one of the most positive filming experiences I've had to date," Hayes wrote on Instagram Monday.

"Amazing creators, cast and crew that felt like family from day one. Perfect for a show about families. Can't wait to share more ! From the writers of Life As We Know It and Parenthood comes a story about hope, finding light after loss, and rebuilding families."

Ian Deitchman and Kristin Robinson penned the series.

"It's Not Like That follows Malcolm (Foley), a pastor who is a recently widowed dad of three. Lori (Hayes) is newly divorced with two teens," a synopsis said.

"Their families once did everything together, but now Malcolm and Lori must navigate their newly minted singledom, parenthood and the complexities of Malcolm being a modern-day pastor. Is this the beginning of a love story? It's not like that. Or is it?"