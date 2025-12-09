Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments is to be published in 2026 by Maria Shriver's Penguin Random House imprint, The Open Field.

"I wake up every morning, and I'm immediately reminded that this is real -- this illness, this challenge and that's exactly why I'm writing this book," the 53-year-old actor said in a statement Monday.

"I want to capture the moments that shaped me -- the beautiful days, the hard ones, the ones I never took for granted -- so that if nothing else, people who read it will remember what it means to live with heart. If sharing this helps someone find meaning in their own days, then my story is worth telling."

Dane revealed he was suffering from the neurodegenerative condition earlier this year.

He has since become a vocal advocate for ALS treatment and research.

Last month, he guest starred on NBC's Brilliant Minds as a firefighter confronting the disease.