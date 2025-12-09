Today show host Sheinelle Jones will move into a new spot in January, joining Jenna Bush Hager in the fourth hour of NBC's morning programming, the network announced Tuesday.

Jones will replace Hoda Kotb , who departed the fourth-hour show -- then called Today with Hoda & Jenna -- in January. With the addition of Jones, the show will be called Today with Jenna & Sheinelle.

Hager announced the news on Tuesday's episode of the show.

"You all know her, she's an extraordinary broadcaster, but more importantly, she exemplifies exactly what this show is all about," Hager said.

"To have a show like this is beyond my wildest dreams," Jones said. "This is the real deal, and I get to do it with Jenna."

Since Kotb's departure from the show, Hager has had a rotating cast of some 60 celebrities and TV personalities join her to host. Jones appeared as co-host in September after returning to work following her husband's death from brain cancer in May.

Today Executive Vice President Libby Leist and executive producer Talia Parkinson-Jones called the news "an exciting new chapter for the fourth hour."

"Jenna and Sheinelle are two extraordinary talents who have grown within the ranks of Today. They are beloved for their authenticity, warmth and genuine connection with our Today audience," they said in a joint statement.

