A new season of 90 Day: Last Resort follows six unhappy couples from the 90 Day franchise as they make one more effort to save their fractured relationships in Arizona.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a preview shared Tuesday, participants are told that they will explore "traditional and unconventional" therapy.

These modalities include "hypnotherapy, pleasure mapping, sand tray therapy and off-grid excursions into the desert," a synopsis says.

The couples are given three weeks to determine whether or not they want to stay together or split up, with their decision in culminating in a recommitment ceremony.

The couples include Bini and Ari, who are now separated amid infidelity challenges, Brandon and Julia, who cannot agree on whether or not they should have children, and Gino and Jasmine, who are struggling with intimacy.

Rob and Sophie are not feeling close emotionally, while Stacey and Florian disagree over how frequently Florian should be "partying," and Natalie and Josh, who are not married, navigate Josh's commitment issues.

The new season premieres on Dec. 2 on TLC, at 8 p.m., followed by the after-show Last Resort: Between the Sheets.