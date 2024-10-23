Tom Holland has confirmed that Spider-Man 4 is officially happening.

The 28-year-old actor announced on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon that he will begin filming the sequel in summer 2025.

"It's happening!" he said. "Next summer, we start shooting. Everything's good to go. We're nearly there. Super exciting ... I can't wait."

Holland debuted as Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, in Captain America: Civil War (2016) and has since starred in the solo films Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), along with other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

His most recent outing, Spider-Man: No Way Home, featured Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who played Spider-Man in previous film series.

Holland said on Tonight that he "freaked out" over working with Maguire and Garfield.

"It was the highlight of my career," the star said.

"Tobey and Andrew would come to set in, like, a cloak," he added, describing the secrecy surrounding the film. "It was like something out of Star Wars. It was hilarious, and it was an amazing experience."

Holland most recently starred in The Crowded Room, a psychological thriller series based on the Daniel Keyes book The Minds of Billy Milligan. The show premiered on Apple TV+ in July 2023.