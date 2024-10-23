Netflix is teasing Hot Frosty, a rom-com retelling of Frosty the Snowman with Mean Girls' Lacey Chabert.

"Kathy (Chabert), a grieving widow, gets a new perspective on life after she meets Jack (Schitt's Creek's Dustin Milligan), a good-looking but oddly familiar stranger -- who also strangely resembles a local ice sculpture," an official synopsis reads.

The preview shows Kathy wrapping a crimson scarf around a chiseled snowman, who ultimately transforms into Jack, a human.

"Through his naivete, the snowman helps Kathy to laugh, feel and love again," the logline reads. "As the two fall for each other just in time for the holidays...and before he melts."

The Office's Craig Robinson joins the cast as Sheriff Hunter, who thinks Jack might be hiding something.

"He's so serious about his job and he's so self-important," Robinson told Netflix's Tudum. "That was fun to play."

Joe Lo Truglio, Katy Mixon and Lauren Holly also star.

Hot Frosty will stream on Netflix beginning Nov. 13.