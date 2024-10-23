'Severance': Adam Scott returns to Lumon in Season 2 teaser
UPI News Service, 10/23/2024
Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of Severance Season 2.
The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Adam Scott.
Severance is a workplace thriller created by Dan Erickson. The show follows Mark (Scott), an employee at Lumon Industries, where workers undergo a "severance" procedure to surgically divide their memories of their work and personal lives.
The teaser features flashbacks to Season 1, in which Mark discovered his late wife is actually alive and working as the wellness counselor Ms. Casey (Dichen Lachman) at Lumon.
Mark is seen running through the building's maze-like halls before arriving at his old office, where he is met by Lumon manager Milchick (Tramell Tillman) and three new employees.
In Season 2, "Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe," an official synopsis reads.
