'90 Day Fiance' recap: Adnan threatens to divorce Tigerlily, Sunny's dad disowns him over Veah engagement

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/06/2025



90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days featured Tigerlily demanding a post-nuptial agreement with Adnan amid marital strife and Adnan threatening divorce, Sunny's dad disowning him, Magda giving Joe one last chance, and Vanja trying to get Josko back during the Season 7 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.



The eight couples include Tigerlily, a 41-year-old from Texas, and Adnan, a 23-year-old from Jordan; Rayne, a 38-year-old from New Mexico, and Chidi, a 34-year-old from Nigeria; Loren, a 33-year-old from Nevada, and Faith, a 31-year-old from the Philippines; and Niles, a 28-year-old from Alabama, and Matilda, a 23-year-old from Ghana.



The rest of the new Season 7 couples are Joe, a 34-year-old from Florida, and Magda, a 23-year-old from Poland; Brian, a 52-year-old from Illinois, and Ingrid, a 33-year-old from Brazil; Veah, a 27-year-old from Florida, and Sunny, a 26-year-old from South Africa; and Vanja, a 41-year-old from Florida, and Bozo, a 38-year-old from Croatia.



Like : Before the 90 Days' prior seasons, the seventh season will follow Americans who began online romantic relationships with foreign partners as they travel overseas hoping to get engaged to someone they have never met in person and then begin the K-1 Visa immigration process.



Along the way, the Americans will encounter challenges that include large age gaps, language barriers, cultural issues, and questionable pasts as they travel to a list of countries that includes Nigeria, Philippines, Ghana, Poland, Brazil, Jordan, South Africa, and Croatia to meet their online partners for the first time.



Below is what happened on Episode 19 of : Before the 90 Days' seventh season on TLC.





MATILDA and NILES Matilda and Niles enjoyed their wedding night and apparently released some of their pent up energy and sexual desires. Matilda said Niles showed her that he loved her.



Matilda then taught Niles more about her culture, such as dancing, in Ghana.



Even though Matilda loved her country, she said she was "very excited" to move to America. Niles had been hired for a new job in the United States, but he acknowledged how he'd have to pinch pennies in order to afford a life with Matilda in Alabama after paying for their expensive wedding and bride price.



Matilda wanted to know why Niles had lost his first job, but he claimed they had fired him for no reason. Matilda wasn't really buying the story and wanted to learn the truth.



Matilda said she wanted to know everything about her husband, the good and the bad, and so she asked him not to lie or hide anything from her going forward.

Niles told the cameras that he had every intention of treating Matilda with the utmost respect and appreciation. He hoped to let his walls down and show Matilda his real self.



Niles then packed his bags and prepared to return to Alabama as a married man, but he promised Matilda that he would see her soon.



Niles predicted it could take a few months -- up to a few years -- to get Matilda over to the U.S.



Matilda prayed over Niles and said she was going to miss him terribly. She cried when Niles was being driven to the airport, and Niles gushed about how life was richer now that Matilda was his wife.



"I can't wait to start our lives together," Niles shared in a confessional, adding how he and Matilda loved each other so much.



"I married the most beautiful and the most kind woman in the world. It's a great feeling."



The pair hugged and kissed goodbye at the airport, and Matilda could barely contain her emotions.





VEAH and SUNNY Veah was about to see Sunny's father Shahin again. She dressed conservatively for the reunion and brought a chocolate cake with her.



Veah apologized to Sunny's dad for leaving that day, but she explained how she felt her tattoos and religion were being attacked and so she felt uncomfortable.



Shahin admitted it was "too late" for Veah to say sorry and he couldn't get over how she had stormed away from him before.



Sunny asked Shahin to forgive Veah because she was "different" and "doing her best," even though she didn't quite understand how his culture worked.



Veah shared how she really wanted Sunny's family to accept their relationship.



Shahin therefore asked to hear the couple's plan, and Veah said if they got married, Sunny would move to the United States to be with her.



"Let's not hide anything. I don't want to hide anything. We got engaged," Sunny told his father, who shook his head in disapproval and shock.



When Veah noted that she and Sunny were going to get married, Shahin snapped, "No, I don't think so. You guys should have told me before and not after."



When asked if she'd convert to Islam, Veah told Shahin that Sunny had said she wouldn't need to. Sunny's dad said things didn't work like that, but Sunny explained how he didn't want to force Veah to change.



Shahin told Sunny that they needed to part ways and he wouldn't allow Sunny to come to him for anything in the future. With that being said, he stood up and left the couple.



Veah broke down into tears, and Sunny told the cameras that he couldn't lose his dad -- who hadn't been around when Sunny was growing up -- again.



Sunny apologized to Shahin for his mistakes, but he insisted that he loved Veah and she loved him as well.



"Stay away from me," Shahin snapped.



Sunny hated the idea of his father kicking him to the curb, but he had hope Shahin would one day accept the couple and embrace Veah as a daughter-in-law.



Veah felt guilty that Sunny was in this position, but she assured her fiance that she'd always be there for him and she loved him. Sunny remained hopeful about their relationship, and Veah said they needed to focus on the K-1 visa.



The pair had a difficult goodbye at the airport, and Sunny vented to the cameras about how he felt the whole world was against his romance with Veah.



"But I'm glad that I have someone who I care and love, who makes me feel good. But I am scared about what's going to happen after this," Sunny told the cameras.



"She promised me we're going to be together and she'll be by my side no matter what. So I hope she'll stick to her promises."





JOE and MAGDA After Joe had informed Magda of his dating past with his friend Jill, Magda wasn't speaking to him.



Joe wished he hadn't hidden anything from his girlfriend because he said he loved her and wanted to spend his future with her. But at this point, Joe wasn't even sure if Magda still wanted to be in a relationship with him.



"He can say whatever he wants, but I will never forget," Magda lamented in a confessional.



Joe apologized to Magda again but reminded her how his friendship with Jill was strong and ongoing. Joe insisted Jill wasn't a threat because they had been friends for 15 years and only dated briefly.



"How am I supposed to build a future with you when you lie to me all the time?" Magda asked Joe.



"Okay, I love you, too. I want to be with you," Magda told Joe.



"So you just have to give me a little time to trust you again, but I don't want to find out you're spending time with her face to face. Right now, I'm not ready for that... [But] you can still have contact with her on the phone."



Joe thanked Magda for being understanding and accepting of his friendship, and he promised his girlfriend that she had nothing to worry about with Jill.



Magda therefore decided to give Joe one last chance, and Joe, in turn, gifted Magda a pretty necklace.



Magda and Joe then enjoyed one more date before he was about to leave Poland. Magda told Joe that she wanted him to commit to her, and Joe promised that he loved her and wanted to be with her forever.



Joe told Magda that proposing marriage could definitely be in his near future but he wanted her to meet his friends and family first. Joe asked Magda to trust him because he definitely wasn't trying to waste her time.



Joe therefore asked Magda to visit him in the United States, and she replied, "I want to come to America and be with you."



Magda believed that Joe was going to propose to her soon and then they'd apply for the K-1 visa. Joe said he thought he was ready for this next step, but he didn't seem entirely sure.



Joe and Magda then had an emotional goodbye because Magda said she couldn't imagine her life without him. Joe promised Magda that he wasn't going to change his mind about her and they'd make it.



"It's the worst thing ever to hug him and kiss him for the last time," Magda lamented in a confessional.



VANJA and JOSKO Vanja explained to her friend at the beach how she and Josko had "so much fun" when he visited her in the United States. Vanja said she and Josko proceeded to have morning and evening phone calls -- until he stopped calling her in the evening.



Vanja said she had asked Josko for consistency in their communication and then he allegedly called her "needy" and hung up on her.



Vanja said the pair went five days without talking and then he said he couldn't be with her because he has a child and she lacked "motherly instincts."



Vanja told the cameras, "The fact that Josko broke it off with me just a few weeks after his trip came as a complete shock."



Vanja thought she and Josko had formed an incredibly strong connection, only to not hear from him again.



Vanja had apparently voiced her concerns to Josko about how much she'd need to change her lifestyle in order to become a mother. Vanja said her concerns must have turned Josko off, even though she believed she'd come to love Josko's son and be a good parent.



Vanja told her friend that she was going to miss Josko and it was hard to forget about the fun and "fulfilling" times they had shared. The pair also had sex, which made the situation "so much worse" for Vanja.



Vanja had another trip to Croatia coming up, and so she wondered if she should reach out again and try to talk to Josko face to face. Vanja seemed desperate to salvage what she had with Josko.



Vanja had a big decision to make of whether to cancel her flight or pursue love with Josko, who may have had the wrong impression.



About two weeks after their breakup, Vanja FaceTimed with Josko, who admitted it was hard to go from talking all the time to not at all.



Josko explained how his child cried when he was in Orlando, which made him rethink things. Josko claimed he had broken up with Vanja for his child because she had mentioned how she didn't want kids running around her place and breaking her stuff.



Vanja asked Josko if he wanted to see her again, and he replied, "It's just a bit sudden and I need a day or two to think about it."



Josko seemed very hesitant about seeing Vanja once she traveled back to Europe, but she thought their connection was still powerful and one conversation in Croatia could potentially turn things around.



"But I don't want to give my hopes up," Vanja noted.





TIGERLILY and ADNAN Tigerlily had surprised Adnan by traveling to Jordan and giving him a necklace that said "BABY" to reveal that she was pregnant and he was going to be a father.



Tigerlily's lease at her apartment had ended, and so she said she was living out of hotels.



Adnan had his spousal visa appointment scheduled, but Tigerlily admitted it was hard to be excited because things weren't "going the best" with her husband.



Tigerlily said she and Adnan were arguing every other day and it was "intense."



"He wants to keep his apartment in Jordan. If you're moving here [to America], why do you want to keep it? Is it a safety net?" Tigerlily questioned.



"That's not okay with me. I need to know that he's all in. And there's an even bigger issue that's more concerning."



Tigerlily said Adnan's brother Thaer was acting as his power of attorney and could possibly take out a loan in Adnan's name. Tigerlily said she didn't want Adnan's brother to have access to her money and assets.



Adnan and his brother apparently had the power to wipe Tigerlily's accounts out and then leave.



As a result, Tigerlily said her attorney was drawing up a post-marital agreement and that Adnan had no idea. Tigerlily wished she had protected herself in the beginning, and she cried about how this was not what she wanted to do.



"I don't want to keep everything separate, like, 'This is mine. This is ours.' It's yucky," Tigerlily lamented. "I shouldn't have to protect myself from my husband."



Tigerlily knew she had to tell Adnan about his post-marital agreement before his move to the U.S.



Tigerlily said Adnan hadn't made her feel comfortable enough to join their finances and have complete trust in him, and she said she didn't know where they were going to go from here.



Tigerlily then Zoom chatted with Adnan when he was hungry and grumpy while fasting during Ramadan.



Tigerlily voiced how she didn't want Adnan to keep his apartment in Jordan once he moved to America to be with her. Adnan explained how he couldn't leave his family in Jordan, but Tigerlily suggested he could stay in a hotel when visiting them.



"This is the problem. You want to have one foot in the U.S. and one in Jordan," Tigerlily complained.



Adnan suggested that Tigerlily was making him sacrifice too much for their relationship, but Tigerlily pointed out how marriage is about compromise and building a life together.



Tigerlily then mentioned how she wasn't okay with Thaer having access to her finances. She asked him to take back Thaer's power of attorney, but Adnan said she wasn't going to do it.



Adnan told the cameras how he was successful in Jordan and Thaer was his manager who could fix things in court and keep things orderly for him. Adnan said he trusted Thaer completely.



Tigerlily therefore said they needed to have a post-marital agreement and keep everything separate.



"You're doing shady things that make me question things, so I am going to have my attorney draft this document, and I will send it to you," Tigerlily said.



"If I get anything from your attorney, I will not go to [our] visa appointment. I won't continue with a wife who doesn't trust her husband. Do you understand me?!" Adnan said, before ending the chat session.



Tigerlily cried about how she wanted a perfect marriage but her relationship with Adnan was far from it. Tigerlily said she wanted the man whom she had married back.



"This man, I don't even know [him]," Tigerlily cried.



Tigerlily said she was scared because she didn't want to raise a baby by herself and she didn't know what was going to happen next.



Want more spoilers or couples updates?

