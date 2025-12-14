Zootopia 2 is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $26.3 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Five Nights at Freddy's 2 with $19.5 million, followed by Wicked: For Good at No. 3 with $8.6 million, Dhurandhar at No. 4 with $3.5 million and Now You See Me: Now You Don't at No. 5 with $2.4 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Jujutsu Kaisen at No. 6 with $2.1 million, Ella McKay at No. 7 with $2.1 million, How the Grinch Stole Christmas at No. 8 with $1.9 million, Eternity at No. 9 with $1.8 million and The Shining at No. 10 with $1.6 million.