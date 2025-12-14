When Calls the Heart and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist alum Kayla Wallace says the dysfunctional Norris family is beginning to grow on her no-nonsense attorney character Rebecca Falcone in Landman Season 2.

In Sunday's episode, Rebecca fiercely defends independent energy company M-Tex's business interests, then reluctantly dons a pirate outfit for a themed family dinner at the home of her beleaguered boss Tommy Norris (Thornton), his outrageous wife Angela (Larter) and their bubbly teenage daughter Ainsley (Randolph).

"We're seeing her find her footing in her new position with M-Tex. I think she's starting to come across these personal challenges where she's met with feelings, maybe, that she hasn't really faced before," Wallace, 32, told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

"She's usually a one-woman show, fighting for herself, fighting for her own career and I think we're going to see her mold into this family a little bit and kind of fight for the people of M-Tex. So, she's facing these morality challenges and personal [life] crossing with work and I think this is all very uncomfortable for her, so I'm excited for people to see how that plays out."

In the first season, the causation lawyer accepted the demanding, high-paying job as M-Tex's in-house counsel despite her misgivings about the impact fossil fuels have on the environment.

"She didn't really trust anyone," Wallace said.

"When she's in distress -- they say 'fight or flight' -- her reaction is always fight," she added. "[Now] she knows these people. She's starting to care about these people."

For All Mankind and The Umbrella Academy alum Colm Feore , 67, plays Rebecca's fellow M-Tex lawyer Nate, possibly the only other grounding force on the show.

"They know they have to work together, but they are just such opposite people in so many ways -- a man and a woman, older, younger. The way that they handle situations is completely opposite," Wallace said.

"So, you're bound to have a lot of conflict and, on top of that, there's a bit of a power structure that Rebecca and Nate are trying to work through because he's been there a lot longer. He's got a lot more seniority," she added. "He is an oil and gas attorney, and Rebecca has jumped into this role, [which is a higher title]."

Wallace said the cast and crew felt as though they had made something special when they filmed Season 1 and were delighted when it premiered and critics and viewers loved it, too.

"Everyone from our cast and crew is just nothing but grateful that our audience reacted in the way that we felt the show was made," she said.

"I keep having people either come up to me and tell me that they love the show and they are so excited to see the next episode. It's crazy," she added. "I pinch myself that I'm a part of this show. Shows don't have this kind of success all the time."

The actress thinks the show is resonating with viewers because it depicts a family that has its own issues, but never loses hope and strives to achieve the American dream.

"It's really relatable that every family has a level of dysfunction," she said.

"And, then, just the simple fact of Tommy having a hard day at work. That's what a lot of people are feeling when they get home at the end of the day. They want to do what Tommy does -- crack a beer and relax."

She pointed out that the series is actually very funny, at times.

"Taylor Sheridan has just done such an amazing job of writing this high-stakes drama with fluent comedy. It's sprinkled throughout every episode," she said.

"In times of stress or when people are dealing with grief or dealing with anything hard, we need to laugh. So, I'm happy that our show has that."

By the end of Season 1, everyone was just getting to know each other, so the cast and crew were excited to reunite for the second season, Wallace said.

"It was pretty much our same crew as Season 1. Obviously, the same cast and some new cast members. Some wonderful, wonderful new cast members. So, it was great," she added.

Moore, who plays M-Tex owner Cami, and Garcia, who plays her shady investor Gallino, were promoted to full-time cast members in Season 2.

"She's got her 'Spidey' sense on all the time," Wallace said of Rebecca's reaction to these two characters, being careful not to give away too much.

"She's not really aware of everybody's true business and what's going on, but I think she's smart enough to have her suspicions. I'll say that."