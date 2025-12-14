Two people were found dead at actor-filmmaker Rob Reiner's Los Angeles home on Sunday.

CNN said homicide detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department are investigating the deaths of a 78-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman at Reiner's Brentwood mansion.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed the same details to People.com.

The Los Angeles Times said the identities of the deceased and the manners of their deaths have not been publicly disclosed yet.

Reiner -- whose credits include All in the Family, This is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, Stnd By Me, A Few Good Men, When Harry Met Sally and Sleepless in Seattle -- is 78.

Story developing...