This weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live skewered U.S. President Trump's habit of holding impromptu press conferences on Air Force One.

"I know you have questions for the president, but it's very late. He's exhausted," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt (Ashley Padilla) told the journalists on the plane.

"His brain is all over the place. So, unfortunately, he can't wait to talk to you."

James Austin Johnson then arrives as an enthusiastic Trump.

"I'm ready to talk," he said. "This is exciting. Tonight, I took both an Ambien and Adderall, so we are going to see which one wins."

He then incoherently addresses topics such as the economy, the possible sale of Warner Bros. to Netflix, recently released photos of him with late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the military seizure of an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela last week.

"We're doing pirate now. Arrrgh!" Johnson as Trump said about the seizure.

He also said that he will target drug-carrying planes, as well as boats, and indicated a screen that clearly shows Santa's sleigh pulled by reindeer getting blown up.

"Was that Santa?" a reporter asked, aghast.

"Not anymore!" Trump replied. "Next question!"

The 5-minute sketch has already gotten nearly 800,000 views on YouTube.

Wake Up Dead Man and The Crown actor Josh O'Connor hosted this weekend's episode.

Lily Allen was the musical performer for the evening.