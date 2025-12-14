Jack Black, Paul Rudd, Thandiwe Newton and Ione Skye attended the premiere of their new horror-comedy, Anaconda, in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Directed by Tom Gormican, the film is set for theatrical release on Dec. 25.

"Doug (Black) and Griff (Rudd) have been best friends since they were kids, and have always dreamed of remaking their all-time favorite movie: the cinematic 'classic' Anaconda. When a midlife crisis pushes them to finally go for it, they head deep into the Amazon to start filming," a synopsis said.

"But things get real when an actual giant anaconda appears, turning their comically chaotic movie set into a deadly situation. The movie they're dying to make? It might just get them killed."

The original Anaconda was released in 1997 and starred Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Jon Voight, Eric Stoltz, Jonathan Hyde and Owen Wilson.

It was followed by sequels in 2004, 2008, 2009 and 2015.