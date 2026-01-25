Zootopia 2 -- a nominee in the Best Animated Feature Oscar category -- is set for digital release on Jan. 27.

The movie will also be available on Blu-ray March 3.

"After cracking the biggest case in Zootopia's history, rookie cops Judy Hopps (voice of Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voice of Jason Bateman) find their partnership isn't as solid as they thought when Chief Bogo (voice of Idris Elba) orders them to join the Partners in Crisis counseling program," a synopsis said.

"But it doesn't take long for their partnership to be put to the ultimate test when they find themselves on the twisting trail of a mystery tied to the arrival of a venomous snake in the animal metropolis."

The film is the sequel to the 2016 blockbuster, Zootopia.