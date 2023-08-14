Zooey Deschanel announced her engagement to Jonathan Scott on Instagram Monday. The caption reads "Forever starts now!" under a photo of the couple, Deschanel holding her hand up to the camera.

Deschanel and Scott began dating Aug. 5, 2019. They went Instagram official on Oct. 19 that year.

Since then, the couple have remained public as Scott wished Deschanel happy birthday in January this year.

It will be Deschanel's third marriage. She has two children with Jacob Pechenik and was previously married to Benjamin Gibbard.

Scott was previously married to Kelsey Ully. With his brother, Drew, Scott is one of the Property Brothers on HGTV and also directed the documentary Jonathan Scott's Power Trip.

Deschanel has been an actor since 1998 with roles in the films Almost Famous, (500) Days of Summer and Elf. She starred on the sitcom New Girl and recently joined the cast of Physical.

Deschanel is also the "She" part of the singing duo She and Him.