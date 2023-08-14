South Korean boy band NCT is gearing up for the release of its new album.

The K-pop group shared new teasers Monday featuring members Yangyang, Renjun, Jaehyun and Ten.

The teasers, titled "Connection," show Yangyang, Renjun and Ten get out and explore in different cities.

Jaehyun, meanwhile, is seen arriving at a house, where he enjoys a sunny day with his dogs.

NCT announced Golden Age, its fourth full-length album as a group, last week. The album will be its first full-length album as a full group since Universe, released in December 2021.

Golden Age also features NCT members Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Kun, Doyoung, Winwin, Jungwoo, Mark, Xiaojun, Hendery, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung.

NCT performs as a full group and also features the subunits NCT 127, NCT Dream, Way V and DoJaeJung.