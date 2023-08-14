Amazon will release Kelce, a new documentary about professional football player Jason Kelce, in September.

Prime Video said in a press release Monday that the feature will premiere Sept. 12.

Kelce follows Kelce, 35, the team captain of the Philadelphia Eagles, throughout the 2022-23 NFL season as he confronts the challenging decision of whether to retire.

"After deciding to return for his 12th NFL season, Kelce embarked on a remarkable journey, highlighted by the arrival of his third daughter; the debut of his chart-topping podcast New Heights, which he co-hosts with brother, Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis; and a history-making Super Bowl appearance that placed the entire Kelce family at the center of the sports world. But as the season came to a close, Kelce was still left grappling with what life looks like after he moves on from the game he loves, and if this hungry dog has one more run in him," an official synopsis reads.

The film premieres ahead of the return of Thursday Night Football, which returns Sept. 14 on Prime Video with a game between the Eagles and Minnesota Vikings.

"Jason Kelce has established himself as one of the most compelling and influential characters in sports, both on and off the field," Prime Video Original sports content head Matt Newman said in a statement. "We're privileged to partner with Skydance Sports, 9.14 Pictures, Vera Y Productions, and NFL Films on this project, which welcomes fans into the psyche of one of the greatest centers in the history of the league for what is arguably the wildest and most eventful season of his illustrious career."

Kelce is directed by Don Argott and executive produced by Connor Barwin, David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold, Jon Weinbach, Ross Ketover, Pat Kelleher and Keith Cossrow.