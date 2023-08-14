TCM announced plans for their William Friedkin tribute on Monday.

The network will feature Friedkin retrospectives on Sept. 14 and Nov. 26.

Friedkin died Aug. 7 at age 87 of heart failure and pneumonia. He had appeared at the 2023 TCM Film Festival in Los Angeles in April.

On Sept. 14, TCM will broadcast a trio of Friedkin movies. At 8 p.m. EDT, the Oscar-winning The French Connection will play, followed by the 1985 thriller To Live and Die in L.A. at 10.

The night concludes with the 12:15 a.m. broadcast of The Boys in the Band, Friedkin's 1970 adaptation of the Mart Crowley play. Ryan Murphy produced a 2020 film adaptation of the play for Netflix.

On Nov. 26, the TCM premiere of the 2018 documentary Friedkin Uncut will air at 8 p.m. EDT. TCM will show The Exorcist at 10 p.m.