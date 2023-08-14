Dream Scenario will open in theaters in November.

Deadline reported Monday that the new comedy from A24 starring Nicolas Cage will arrive in theaters Nov. 10.

A24 confirmed by re-tweeting the news.

Dream Scenario is directed by Kristoffer Borgli (Sick of Myself) and produced by Ari Aster.

The dark comedy follows Paul Matthews (Cage), a hapless family man whose life is "turned upside down when millions of strangers suddenly start seeing him in their dreams."

Dream Scenario will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September as part of the festival's Platform lineup. Platform celebrates and showcases films with "unique directorial perspectives."

"We are thrilled to present this year's extraordinary films in the Platform programme, and especially delighted to present Kristoffer Borgli's latest film Dream Scenario, starring Nicolas Cage, as Platform's opening film. This surrealist satire-comedy has sharp, timely observations about social media culture -- especially 'going viral' -- and its impact on the way that we interact with others in our day-to-day life. Cage delivers some of his finest work," TIFF director of programming and platform lead Robyn Citizen previously said.

The Toronto International Film Festival will run Sept. 7-17. The festival announced its Primetime lineup Monday.