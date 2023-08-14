Dream Scenario will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September as part of the festival's Platform lineup. Platform celebrates and showcases films with "unique directorial perspectives."
"We are thrilled to present this year's extraordinary films in the Platform programme, and especially delighted to present Kristoffer Borgli's latest film Dream Scenario, starring Nicolas Cage, as Platform's opening film. This surrealist satire-comedy has sharp, timely observations about social media culture -- especially 'going viral' -- and its impact on the way that we interact with others in our day-to-day life. Cage delivers some of his finest work," TIFF director of programming and platform lead Robyn Citizen previously said.
The Toronto International Film Festival will run Sept. 7-17. The festival announced its Primetime lineup Monday.
