Netflix is introducing the new film I Don't Expect Anyone to Believe Me.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a first teaser for the crime drama Monday.

I Don't Expect Anyone to Believe Me is based on the novel by Mexican author Juan Pablo Villalobos.

The film follows a fictional Juan Pablo Villalobos, a grad student who gets caught up the world of gangsters.

"Juan Pablo Villalobos travels with his girlfriend Valentina to study a PhD in Literature in Barcelona. But before he leaves Mexico, he gets involved in a criminal network, which inspires him to write the novel of his dreams, while his life takes absurd and sinister turns," an official synopsis reads.

I Don't Expect Anyone to Believe Me is directed by Fernando Fri­as de la Parra (I'm No Longer Here) and stars Dari­o Yazbek, Natalia Solian, Alexis Ayala, and Anna Castillo.

The film is "coming soon" to Netflix.

I Don't Expect Anyone to Believe Me is part of Netflix's new slate of Mexican cinema. The streaming service will also release adaptations of Villalobos' Fiesta en la madriguera, Barbara Anderson's Los dos hemisferios de Lucca, Juan Rulfo's Pedro Paramo and other features.