Kiernan Shipka evades '80s killer in 'Totally Killer' photos
UPI News Service, 08/14/2023
Prime Video released first-look photos from Totally Killer on Monday. The film premieres Oct. 6 on Prime Video.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kiernan Shipka stars as Jamie, a modern day 17-year-old who time travels back to 1987, the date of the infamous "Sweet Sixteen Killer" murders. Julie Bowen plays Jamie's mom in the present and Olivia Holt plays her as a teenager.
Totally Killer producers Blumhouse also produced the time travel slasher movies Happy Death Day and Happy Death Day 2U, in which a sorority girl finds herself in a time loop with a serial killer.
Charlie Gillespie, Lochlyn Munro, Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson, Liana Liberato, Kelcey Mawema, Stephi Chin-Salvo, Anna Diaz, Ella Choi, Jeremy Monn-Djasgnar, Nathaniel Appiah, Jonathan Potts and Randall Park also star.
Nahnatchka Khan directs David Matalon, Sasha Perl-Raver and Jen D'Angelo's script. In addition to Jason Blum, Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath also produce.
Totally Killer continues Blumhouse Pictures' relationship with Prime Video. Blumhouse also produced a series of horror films under the Welcome to Blumhouse banner for Prime.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.