Prime Video released first-look photos from Totally Killer on Monday. The film premieres Oct. 6 on Prime Video.

Kiernan Shipka stars as Jamie, a modern day 17-year-old who time travels back to 1987, the date of the infamous "Sweet Sixteen Killer" murders. Julie Bowen plays Jamie's mom in the present and Olivia Holt plays her as a teenager.

Totally Killer producers Blumhouse also produced the time travel slasher movies Happy Death Day and Happy Death Day 2U, in which a sorority girl finds herself in a time loop with a serial killer.

Charlie Gillespie, Lochlyn Munro, Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson, Liana Liberato, Kelcey Mawema, Stephi Chin-Salvo, Anna Diaz, Ella Choi, Jeremy Monn-Djasgnar, Nathaniel Appiah, Jonathan Potts and Randall Park also star.

Nahnatchka Khan directs David Matalon, Sasha Perl-Raver and Jen D'Angelo's script. In addition to Jason Blum, Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath also produce.

Totally Killer continues Blumhouse Pictures' relationship with Prime Video. Blumhouse also produced a series of horror films under the Welcome to Blumhouse banner for Prime.