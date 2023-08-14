Scout Productions announced Monday that Chrisley family members Chase, Savannah, Chloe, Grayson, and "Nanny" Faye are filming a new reality TV series following Todd and Julie's conviction.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion in June 2022. The family had become famous for the USA TV show Chrisley Knows Best. Chase and Savannah also had their own show, Growing Up Chrisley.

Scout's announcement addressed Todd and Julie's prison sentences. It describes the new show as a "pivotal next chapter" for the family.

Savannah Chrisley explained in a statement why the family chose to work with Scout.

"Their ability to balance popular culture and empathy through authentic storytelling is unrivaled," she said. "I know they're going to find the right home for this next chapter of our lives."

Scout also acknowledged the family's penchant for comedy, but promised they would also depict their "authentic drama and grit that makes them just as relatable as ever."

No network partner has been announced yet.