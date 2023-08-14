Sufjan Stevens will release a new album in October.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 48-year-old singer-songwriter announced the album Javelin on Monday.

Javelin is Stevens' first solo album since The Ascension, released in 2020.

The album is also his first "true singer-songwriter album" since Carrie & Lowell (2015), his record label Asthmatic Kitty said in a press release.

Stevens collaborated with Adrienne Maree Brown, Hannah Cohen, Pauline Delassus, Megan Lui, Nedelle Torrisi and Bryce Dessner on Javelin, which is described as "a testament to '70s Los Angeles studio opulence."

In addition to the album, Stevens created a 48-page book of art and essays that will be accompany the CD and LP editions. The singer will also issue a special AKR Seaweed Ocean Blast edition of the LP.

Stevens most recently released Reflections, a ballet soundtrack, in May.