The Young & the Restless star Eric Braeden says he is cancer-free.

The 82-year-old actor gave an update Sunday after being diagnosed with bladder cancer earlier this year.

In a video on Facebook Live, Braeden thanked fans for supporting him along his journey.

"The reason I want to talk to you tonight is I want to tell you I'm grateful [for] all of your good thoughts and your prayers," he said. "It's meant a great deal to me, and I can tell you it obviously has helped, because I had my last cystoscopy two days ago -- that's when they thread a camera into your bladder -- and I'm cancer-free. They couldn't find a damn thing. Isn't that nice?"

Braeden originally announced his cancer diagnosis in April. The actor had surgery and underwent immunotherapy for both low-grade and high-grade cancerous cells found near his bladder.

On Sunday, Braeden said he will receive additional treatment because of the high-grade cancer cells.

The actor will undergo three prophylactic infusions to treat his bladder with "some stuff that apparently kills the cancer" and is waiting for the results of a recent MRI that will show if the cancer has spread.

"And then I should be free for a while," he said. "Every so often, every few months I'll have another cystoscopy, all to find the damn thing early and to fight it. To hell with it."

Braeden has played Victor Newman on The Young & the Restless since 1980. The CBS soap opera is presently in its 50th season.