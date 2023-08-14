The Toronto International Film Festival has announced the lineup for its Primetime programme, a selection of "compelling and thought-provoking" television series from around the world.

Expats, a new drama created by Lulu Wang and starring Nicole Kidman , All the Light We Cannot See, an adaptation of the Anthony Doerr novel from Steven Knight and Shawn Levy , and South Korean series Bargain will have world premieres at the festival in September.

"This year's Primetime programme is bigger than ever and gives audiences the exclusive and unmatched opportunity to celebrate the best new international series together, in cinema, on the big screen," TIFF chief programming officer Anita Lee said in a press release.

"TIFF audiences will be the first to see the Prime Video series Expats -- Lulu Wang's highly anticipated follow-up to The Farewell, starring Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue, and Ji-young Yoo, a Pulitzer Prize-winning adaptation from Shawn Levy and Steven Knight, a high-octane Korean thriller, a brand new vision from the creator of Euphoria, an atypical love story between Domhnall Gleeson and Andrea Riseborough, a contemporary Scandinavian tragedy, and three powerful Canadian series, all spotlighting underrepresented voices from an exciting new wave of storytellers," she added.

The Primetime lineup also includes:

Alice & Jack, a romantic drama from Victor Levin, Juho Kuosmanen and Hong Khaou starring Andrea Riseborough and Domhnall Gleeson

Bad Boy, a new drama from Ron Leshem, the creator of the Israeli series Euphoria

Black Life: Untold Stories, a docuseries exploring the Black experience in Canada

Bria Mack Gets a Life, a Canadian comedy created by Sasha Leigh Henry and starring Malaika Hennie-Hamadi and Hannan Younis

Estonia, a new drama from Bordertown creator Miikko Oikkonen

Telling Our Story, a docuseries from Kim O'Bomsawin showcasing the stories of Indigenous people in Canada

The 2023 Toronto International Film Festival will run Sept. 7-17. The Boy and the Heron, a new animated feature from Japanese filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki, was announced as the opening night film in July.