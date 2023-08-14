TIFF: 'Expats,' 'All the Light We Cannot See' to have Primetime premieres
UPI News Service, 08/14/2023
The Toronto International Film Festival has announced the lineup for its Primetime programme, a selection of "compelling and thought-provoking" television series from around the world.
ADVERTISEMENT
Expats, a new drama created by Lulu Wang and starring Nicole Kidman, All the Light We Cannot See, an adaptation of the Anthony Doerr novel from Steven Knight and Shawn Levy, and South Korean series Bargain will have world premieres at the festival in September.
"This year's Primetime programme is bigger than ever and gives audiences the exclusive and unmatched opportunity to celebrate the best new international series together, in cinema, on the big screen," TIFF chief programming officer Anita Lee said in a press release.
"TIFF audiences will be the first to see the Prime Video series Expats -- Lulu Wang's highly anticipated follow-up to The Farewell, starring Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue, and Ji-young Yoo, a Pulitzer Prize-winning adaptation from Shawn Levy and Steven Knight, a high-octane Korean thriller, a brand new vision from the creator of Euphoria, an atypical love story between Domhnall Gleeson and Andrea Riseborough, a contemporary Scandinavian tragedy, and three powerful Canadian series, all spotlighting underrepresented voices from an exciting new wave of storytellers," she added.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.