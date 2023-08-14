Top Boy will return for a final season on Netflix in September.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix shared a trailer and premiere date, Sept. 7, for the show's third and final season Monday.

Top Boy is a British crime drama following Dushane Hill (Ashley Walters) and Gerald "Sully" Sullivan (Kane Robinson), two drug dealers living in London.

In the new season, "Sully takes charge, pushing Dushane to cash out, but with a new order comes new challenges, threats, and consequences," an official description reads.

Netflix released a teaser for Season 3 in April that looks back on Dushane and Sully's past as they struggle with new challenges in the present.

Top Boy originally aired for two seasons on Channel 4 from 2011 to 2013 and was revived by Netflix in 2019.

The show was renewed for a final season in March 2022. Walters and Robinson said at the time that Season 3 gives the show "a chance to come full circle and end the journey in the right way."