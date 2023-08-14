Priyanka Chopra showed her support for her husband, Nick Jonas, at the opening night of his new tour.

Chopra, 41, and Malti, her 19-month-old daughter with Jonas, 30, were in the audience Saturday as Jonas kicked off his tour with the Jonas Brothers.

Jonas and Chopra shared photos Sunday on Instagram showing backstage moments from the concert at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y.

"From sound check to the stage with my girls. Yankees night one was beyond words. Can't wait for night two tonight," Jonas captioned his post.

"You are a magnet @nickjonas MM and I are so lucky to have you," Chopra wrote. "Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. You're all in for a huge ride! Let's gooooo! Great job JB team the Band, the crew. The show was seamless and awe inspiring. Round 2 tonight!"

The Jonas Brothers is a pop rock band consisting of brothers Nick Jonas Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas . The group announced The Tour world tour in May, telling fans they will perform five albums per night on the tour.

The Jonas Brothers performed again Sunday in the Bronx and will next take the stage Tuesday in Boston.

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon joined the band on stage over the weekend.

Jonas and Chopra married in 2018 and welcomed their daughter via surrogate in 2022.