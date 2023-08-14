Bachelor alum Jade Roper has announced a "devastating" miscarriage.

The 36-year-old television personality said in a post Sunday that she experienced a "missed miscarriage" while pregnant with her fourth child with her husband and Bachelor in Paradise co-star, Tanner Tolbert.

Roper shared the news on Instagram alongside photos of herself cradling her baby bump.

"I've been struggling what to write here as I've been navigating a miscarriage. It felt like all my dreams were coming true to welcome another baby into our lives, to love and to complete our family," the star captioned the post. "While our hearts are completely broken and we have been dealing with the deep and complex grief of the loss, we have been blessed to be touched by his soul for his short amount of time. I am forever changed."

"I'm currently experiencing what is called a missed miscarriage, so while his heart has stopped and he has stopped growing (for some time now), my body hasn't released the pregnancy yet," she said. "I am hoping to do this naturally and am trusting in timing and in my body under the care of my provider."

Roper said she's been carrying her unborn son with "so much pride" and cherishing "every moment still left with part of him" but told fans the situation has been "equally as challenging and devastating."

"So while I hold my belly here, our sweet baby's body is resting in my womb as his soul soars. We love you with every piece of our hearts, baby Beau," she concluded the post.

Fellow Bachelor Nation stars Catherine Giudici, Colton Underwood and Katie Thurston voiced their support for Roper in the comments.

"Oh Jade, this is so heartbreaking. I hope you feel this community wrapping its arms around you," Giudici wrote.

"Sending you so much love right now," Underwood added.

"Sending extra love to you and your family. You allowing us into your life in this moment is impactful for so many and I hope you are surrounded with nothing but love and support during this time," Thurston said.

Roper and Tolbert have three children, sons Brooks, 4, and Reed, 2, and daughter Emmerson, who turns six this week.

Roper previously experienced a miscarriage in 2015 after conceiving with Tolbert during the filming of Bachelor in Paradise Season 2.

Roper and Tolbert met and got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise and married in 2016. Roper previously appeared in Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor, while Tolbert was a contestant in Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette.