The season premiere promises a celebrity unmasking, and duet performances by former contestants Michelle Williams and Rumer Willis, Joey Fatone and Bow Wow, Victor Oladipo and Barry Zito.
The normal competition will change the format by featuring groups of three singers. Semifinals will be battle royales.
Theme nights will include Elton John Night, Harry Potter Night and Trolls Night in November ahead of the Nov. 17 release of Trolls Band Together. Additional themes include NFL Night, One Hit Wonders, Disco, music of this century and more.
Sixteen singers will compete with costumes that include Donut, Anteater, Hawk, Hibiscus and S'More.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.