Fox announced Monday when The Masked Singer Season 10 will premiere. The new season premieres Sunday, Sept. 10 after an NFL double header.

The show is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT live, depending on possible game delays. After Sept. 10, The Masked Singer moves to its regular time, Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EDT beginning Sept. 27.

The Masked Singer features celebrity singers performing in plus costumes that disguise their appearance. Judges Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong must guess who the celebrity is, eliminating one each week. Nick Cannon hosts.

The season premiere promises a celebrity unmasking, and duet performances by former contestants Michelle Williams and Rumer Willis, Joey Fatone and Bow Wow, Victor Oladipo and Barry Zito.

The normal competition will change the format by featuring groups of three singers. Semifinals will be battle royales.

Theme nights will include Elton John Night, Harry Potter Night and Trolls Night in November ahead of the Nov. 17 release of Trolls Band Together. Additional themes include NFL Night, One Hit Wonders, Disco, music of this century and more.

Sixteen singers will compete with costumes that include Donut, Anteater, Hawk, Hibiscus and S'More.