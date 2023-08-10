Zendaya paid a visit to a mural dedicated to her late Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud.

The 26-year-old actress stopped by the mural Wednesday in Los Angeles following Cloud's death at age 25 in July.

Zendaya shared a photo on Instagram Stories of the mural, which features Cloud's image and dedications such as "Angus 4 ever."

Zendaya plays Rue Bennett on Euphoria, which completed a second season on HBO in February 2022. Cloud portrayed Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the show.

Zendaya stopped by a mural dedicated to her late "Euphoria" co-star Angus Cloud following his death. Photo by Zendaya/Instagram Stories

Cloud's family announced the actor's death July 31. The family said Cloud's father had died the week previous.

"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," the family said in a statement.

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health. We hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not along and should not fight this on their own in silence," the statement reads.

Zendaya paid tribute to Cloud, born Conor Angus Cloud Hickey, in a post Aug. 1 on Instagram.

"Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor)," the actress wrote. "I am so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I'm smiling now just thinking of it)."

"I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love... 'they could light up any room they entered' but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I'd like to remember him that way," she added. "For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I'll cherish every moment."

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and other cast members also paid tribute to Cloud on social media.