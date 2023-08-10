Rebel Wilson says she's healing following an injury on the set of her new film.

The 43-year-old actress gave an update in a video Wednesday after being hospitalized for an injury she received while filming her movie Bride Hard.

In the video, Wilson can be seen with a visible injury on the side of her nose.

"So, I just wanted to say thank you for all your well wishes. I've actually been healing quite amazing," she said. "The stitches have dissolved out from my on set accident last week."

Wilson then explained how she was injured while performing stunts on the set of the independent action film.

"In the middle of a night shoot, my last scene of the movie -- so, I'd done all these kickass fight sequences and then just in the last one I got in hit in the face with the butt of a gun," she said. "So it was a complete accident and was such a shock. But luckily I'm healing very well, so I wanted to say thank you for everybody's well wishes."

Wilson had posted a photo of her injury on Instagram Stories last week.

"NOT the way I wanted to end this movie! 3 stitches and in hospital last night after a stunt accident at 4am," she wrote.

Bride Hard is directed by Simon West and also stars Jeff Chase. The movie able to film during the SAG-AFTRA strike after coming to an interim agreement and its status as an independently produced film.

Wilson is known for the Pitch Perfect film series.