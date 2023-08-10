Pop music icon Taylor Swift has announced that her next album, 1989 (Taylor's Version,) will be released on Oct. 27.

"Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor's Version) is on its way to you ! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th," Swift tweeted early Thursday.

"To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I've ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can't believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!"

The original version of the album went on sale Oct. 27, 2014. It included the songs "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Style" and "Wildest Dreams."

Swift has also previously released re-recorded versions of her past albums Fearless (Taylor's Version), Red (Taylor's Version) and Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) was the No. 1 album in the U.S. last week.

The 33-year-old Grammy winner is doing this so she will own her master recordings after Scooter Braun bought Big Machine Records and the rights to the original versions of her songs.

2006's Taylor Swift and 2017's Reputation are the only albums yet to be re-released.