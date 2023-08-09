Disney+, Hulu and its combined bundles are raising their subscription prices this fall. Disney announced the changes in a Wednesday press release.

Starting Sept. 6, the Disney+ Premium and Hulu bundle will cost $19.99 per month. Additional plans change Oct. 12.

Disney+ alone with no ads will go for $13.99/month, a $2 increase, or $139.99 annually. Disney+ with ads will remain $7.99 monthly, with no annual option.

Hulu alone with no ads will increase by $3 to $17.99 per month or $79.99 annually. Hulu with ads remains $7.99 monthly and Disney+ with ads can be added for $2.

An ESPN+ add-on will be $10.99 per month. ESPN+ alone will increase $1 to $10.99 per month or $109.99 annually. This service contains ads. UFC pay-per-views run an additional $79.99 per event.

Ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu bundles remain $9.99 per month. All three services together with ads increases $2 to $14.99 per month but the trio with ad-free Disney+ and Hulu increases by $5 to $19.99.

Hulu with ads and Live TV will go up $70 to $76.99 monthly and Hulu with no ads and Live TV goes up $2 to $84.99 per month.

Current subscribers can keep their current rates until December renewals unless they choose to switch to lower priced plans ahead of time. Additional standard ad-supported and ad-free packages will be available in international markets.

Disney+ launched in 2019. Disney acquired the majority stake in Hulu when it acquired 20th Century Fox that same year. ESPN was already a Disney-owned network.