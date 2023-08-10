Netflix is gearing up for the release of the new film Heart of Stone.

The streaming service shared a final teaser for the spy action thriller Thursday featuring Gal Gadot

Heart of Stone is written by Greg Rucka (The Old Guard) and Allison Schroeder and directed by Tom Harper. Gadot plays Rachel Stone, an international intelligence agent for a group of elite spies.

The new teaser showcases Gadot in action as Stone, who is seen parachuting off a cliff and performing high speed chases.

Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt and Matthias Schweighofer also star.

Netflix released a trailer for its slate of action films and series for 2023 featuring new footage from Heart of Stone in July.

The streaming service also shared posters featuring Gadot, Dornan, Bhatt and Schweighofer in character.

Heart of Stone premieres Friday on Netflix.