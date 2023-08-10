The 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards will now take place in January 2024.

The Television Academy announced a new date for the Emmys on Thursday after the awards show was postponed due to the ongoing Hollywood writers and actors strikes.

The 75th annual Emmy Awards have been rescheduled to Jan. 15, 2024, which coincides with Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The ceremony will be held at Peacock Theater at LA Live in Los Angeles and air at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.

Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay will executive produce the show.

In addition, the Creative Arts Emmys will take place Jan. 6 and 7 at Peacock Theater. An edited version of the ceremony will air Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. EDT on FXX.

This year's Emmy Awards were originally to take place Sept. 18 but were postponed in June.

HBO series Succession and The Last of Us lead the nominees with 27 and 24 nominations, respectively. The White Lotus, also from HBO, follows with 23 nominations.

The 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards have also been affected by the strikes.