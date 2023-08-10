Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new movie El Conde.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the black comedy film Thursday.

El Conde is a new satire written by Chilean filmmakers Pablo Larraa and Guillermo Calderon and directed by Larraa. The movie imagines Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet as a vampire seeking death.

The trailer shows Pinochet (Jaime Vadell) explain his wish to his children, who anticipate their inheritance. The plan is thrown off course by the arrival of a French accountant (Paula Luchsinger) who captures Pinochet's eye.

In an interview with IndieWire, Larraa said the film wrestles with the legacy of the real-life Pinochet, who died at age 91 in 2006.

"He's an overwhelming figure who has such an impact in our society," the director said. "He introduced elements of horror and tragedy and violence that kind of broke our country."

"I was really trying to face him this time," he added. "I don't think there's another movie or TV show that has Pinochet as the main character. For a number of reasons, we have not been ready to do it, and I felt that this was a good opportunity to put a camera right on his face."

El Conde will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, which kicks off Aug. 30. The film will start streaming Sept. 15 on Netflix.