Paramore has canceled the final dates of its North American tour.

The rock band announced Thursday that it is cancelling the final two shows of the tour as singer Hayley Williams continues to battle a lung infection.

Paramore was to perform Thursday in Portland, Ore., and bring the tour to a close Sunday in Salt Lake City.

"After my lung infection forced us to postpone 4 shows, I was hoping a week off of performing and a strict medicine routine would allow my body to heal enough to finish off this tour strong," Williams wrote on the band's official Instagram account.

"I have been doing everything I can to fight this infection so we wouldn't have to disappoint anyone with more news of postponements and cancellations," she added. "After struggling through the last few shows and consulting with my doctor, we're unfortunately realizing that it's past the point of wanting to push through to put on a good show for all of you."

Williams said she is "now risking long term damage" if she were to keep performing.

"We are so sorry to all of you who were so patient with us as we rescheduled these and likely rearranged travel plans to still come out," she told fans. "I physically can not go on. I know this isn't great news for anyone. Thank you so much for your continued support."

Paramore had previously postponed the dates in Seattle, Portland and Salt Lake City, along with a show in San Francisco, in July due to "illness within the touring party."

The band kicked off the tour in May in support of its sixth studio album, This is Why, released in February.