Robert Pattinson and Zendaya awkwardly pose for a wedding photographer in a teaser for A24's The Drama.

The actors portray Charlie and Emma, a couple about to get married in the film, which arrives in theaters April 3.

The photographer asks Charlie his favorite qualities about Emma in the the trailer, released Wednesday.

"She's beautiful, funny," he says, as the preview cuts to earlier moments in the relationship, when the couple appeared happy. "And she has the best laugh."

"I love that he's caring, understanding and open minded," Emma adds.

The photographer asks the couple to smile naturally, but they can't seem to do it.

As the preview continues, viewers see glimpses of "the drama" that might have led up to that moment.

The film, directed by Kristoffer Borgli from a script he wrote, also stars Alana Haim, Mamoudou Athie and Hailey Gates.