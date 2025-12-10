Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski will host a four-part travel docuseries for National Geographic in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Best of the World with Antoni Porowski will see the No Taste Like Home star bring National Geographic's "Best of the World" list and book to life, says company executive Tom McDonald in a statement.

He describes the show as an expansion of "beloved editorial storytelling into the TV and streaming space."

"It's a timely and timeless celebration of global cities and the people who make them unforgettable," he added.

The docuseries will explore Paris, Mexico City, London and New York City.

"Travel has always been how I connect more deeply with people, culture and myself. Working with National Geographic again to explore these incredible cities through food, storytelling and local voices has been an unforgettable experience. I'm so proud to be part of a series that celebrates not just where to go, but why it matters," Porowski said in his statement.

Best of the World with Antoni Porowski will see the star exploring a Michelin-starred restaurant in Paris, and traveling through a Mexico City canal, but the press release says the upcoming series is "more than a traditional show," promising to reach "the soul of a place rather than just its sights."

A specific release date has not yet been shared.