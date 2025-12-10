Shout! Studios, a Radial Entertainment Company, Hong Kong Cinema Classics and GKIDS announced Wednesday that it will re-release three John Woo films next year. Hard Boiled, A Better Tomorrow and The Killer will be re-released.

Hard Boiled plays Jan. 25, 26 and 28. A Better Tomorrow plays March 1, 2 and 4. The Killer plays April 5, 6 and 8.

Shout! Studios restored the films in 4K and released them on home video this year. Woo spoke with UPI about the films in this collection.

Woo called A Better Tomorrow his first auteur film. It stars Chow Yun-fat, Ti Lung and Waise Lee as three friends torn apart by a life of crime.

The Killer introduced his signature doves, his favorite bird. Chow played a hit man who teams up with a cop (Danny Lee) to defeat the gangsters who betrayed him.

In Hard Boiled, one character survived because the crew begged Woo to let him live. Chow and Tony Leung both play cops in that film.

Tickets are now on sale. Approximately 800 screens are confirmed. The presentation includes new interviews with Woo following the films.