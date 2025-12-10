The Man in the High Castle and The Midnight Club alum Daniel Diemer says he didn't know exactly what Tyson, the Cyclops he plays on Percy Jackson and The Olympians, would look like until after he was finished filming.

"It was guesswork. I had seen the tiniest, little bit of a preview of what [a single CGI eye] might look like before we started shooting," Diemer, 29, told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

"It really wasn't much to go off of," he said, adding that several conversations were had with the show's team to determine what direction to take the character.

"A lot of it was like: 'OK, how expressive do I go? Do I push him to be a little bit younger, a little bit older?'" he recalled.

"All these different things in terms of the character development. And, so, we're just trying to find a line of slightly over-exaggerating some of the facial expressions to make it slightly more child-like, also with the thought in mind of the eye coming into place."

Season 2 of the family fantasy series premieres on Disney+ Wednesday and introduces Tyson as the empathetic half-brother of the show's titular hero, played by Walker Scobell.

Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri return as Annabeth and Grover, Percy's fellow demi-gods and best friends. Diemer said his character will be meeting them this season.

"There's not a lot of interactions with Grover early on, but he definitely has a sense of being out of the inner circle when he meets Annabeth. I think she's somebody he's very excited to meet," Diemer said.

"He knows that she's a big part of Percy's life. With Percy being his one and only friend off the top of the show, there's just the excitement of being able to meet people that he loves and cares about. It is something that's really big for Tyson. He's very excited and very curious about who she really is and about if there's a possibility for a friendship between the two of them, as well."

Since the screen adaptation of Rick Riordan's young adult novels has been well-received by critics and audiences alike, Diemer is looking forward to seeing how Tyson will be received.

"I'm still new to the show, so it's been a really exciting start, meeting some fans, especially at Comic Con and D23. But I think, right now, for me, at least, a lot of it's still everybody's anticipating the character, and they don't really know what to expect," he added.

"It's been really, really cool to see [fans] interact with the cast from Season 1 and hear how much this means to them," he said. "I think that's the goal for every show -- to provide entertainment, but also write something meaningful that can be something that people take with them for the rest of their lives. I know, for me, the books did that, and, so, it's really exciting to be part of the show."