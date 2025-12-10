Prime Video announced the title and premiere date for The CEO Club on Wednesday. The show premieres Feb. 23.

The CEO Club includes tennis champion Serena Williams , Latin pop star Thalia, fashion designer Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, Market America and Shop.com CEO Loren Ridinger, Cay Skin founder Winnie Harlow , Conteur Capital founder Hannah Bronfman and ISA Grutman Jewelry founder, CEO and designer Isabela Rangel Grutman.

Williams is also CEO of Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm. She serves as an executive producer of The CEO Club.

"As an executive producer, I've had so much fun helping bring this series to life," Williams said in a statement. "Celebrating the brilliance, ambition, and sisterhood of women I admire and call friends has been incredibly special."

The other five CEOs shared a joint statement about the show.

"We opened the doors to our worlds from the triumphs, to the challenges, and the moments that shaped us," their statement read. "We can't wait for audiences to be inspired to lead with purpose and confidence."

Tara Long, Nadine Rajabi and Caroline Currier are also executive producers.