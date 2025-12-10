Donkey King, hosted by former Time Inc. senior vice president Ron King, is coming to ABC stations on Jan. 3, Hearst Media production Group announced Wednesday.

The show will highlight the work done at Oscar's Place Adoption Center & Sanctuary in California, a press release states.

"The series will showcase King's and dozens of volunteers' work to rescue, rehab and re-home donkeys, whose global population is threatened," the official synopsis reads.

King, who worked as an executive at Time Inc. prior to creating the sanctuary, said that he was influenced to switch career paths after he scrolled across a TikTok video "about donkeys in need of help," he said in a statement.

"I left my media career and founded a donkey rescue. I can't wait to introduce viewers to their new favorite animal. Donkey are emotional, intelligent, curious and hilarious," King said. "Donkey King is sure to bring joy into people's hearts and homes."