The Sundance Film Festival announced the film and television projects playing at the 2026 festival on Wednesday. The Sundance Film Festival runs in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah, Jan. 22 - Feb. 1 and virtually Jan. 29 - Feb. 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Courtney Love documentary Antiheroine, from directors Edward Lovelace and James Hall, is premiering at Sundance. Joanna Natasegara's documentary The Disciple follows "an outsider" joining "the inner circle of the Wu-Tang Clan."

Other musicians feature in documentary and narrative films. Charli XCX acts in I Want Your Sex and The Moment.

Tamra Davis's documentary The Best Summer includes Beastie Boys, Sonic Youth, Foo Fighters, Beck and more backstage. Several other films center around music, like Giselle Bonilla's The Musical and NB Mager's Run Amok, about a high school girl staging her own musical.

Antoine Fuqua directs the Nelson Mandela documentary Truoblemaker. Alex Gibney follows up Salmon Rushdie's memoir Knife: The Attempted Murder of Salmon Rushdie, about his 2022 attack, with a documentary.

Sports documentaries cover Brittney Griner and Billie Jean King . Multiple documentaries cover AI, the war in Gaza and the environment.

Celebrities with films at Sundance include Chris Pine, Jenny Slate, Abby Ryder Fortson, Sam Waterston and Katey Sagal starring in Rachel Lambert's Carousel. Beth de Araujo's Josephine stars Channing Tatum, Gemma Chan and Mason Reeves.

Natalie Portman, Jenna Ortega, Sterling K. Brown, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Catherine Zeta-Jones and more star in Cathy Yan's The Gallerist. Seth Rogen, Olivia Wilde, Penelope Cruz and Edward Norton star in Wilde's The Invite. Wilde also stars in I Want Your Sex.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The complete list of 105 titles, including retrospective screenings, is available on the Sundance Film Festival website. January will be the last Sundance Film Festival in Utah. The festival announced a move to Boulder, Colo., in 2027.