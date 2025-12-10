The1984 holiday hit "Last Christmas" from Wham! is shattering new records.

ADVERTISEMENT

The song, penned by the late George Michael , reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for Dec. 13.

Between Nov. 28 and Dec. 4, "Last Christmas" was streamed some 33.2 million times, Luminate reports, per Billboard.

Wham!'s Andrew Ridgeley commented on the song's continued popularity, saying he was "delighted" about the news.

"Since its release over 40 years ago, 'Last Christmas' has established itself worldwide as one of the most cherished Christmas classics, beloved by all generations," he said, Billboard reports. "It's an amazing testament to the special place the song occupies in so many hearts and one that George Michael would have been immensely proud of. Thank you, everyone who has embraced the song as a little piece of their own merry Christmas."

Michael died in 2016 at home in Oxfordshire. He was 53.

He and Ridgeley had created Wham! in 1981 before Michael went solo in 1986.

"Last Christmas" inspired a documentary Wham!: Last Christmas Unwrapped in 2024.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Ridgeley was also interviewed for the film.

"Christmas was a special time of year for George and Christmas songs were a special type of song for him too and that was why he considered writing a Christmas classic one of the great achievements of his career," Ridgeley said in a statement at the time.