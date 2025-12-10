Opera singer Jubilant Sykes, who was nominated for a Grammy for his performance of Mass, was stabbed to death Monday night, police report.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Santa Monica police officers responded to the home, Sykes, 71, was found "with critical injuries consistent with a stabbing," the press release states.

He was declared dead at the residence.

His son, Micah Sykes, 31, had also been in the home when police arrived, and he was arrested.

He remains in custody pending a $2,000,000 bail, People reports.

Forensic officials are investigating, and the incident posed "no ongoing threat to the community," the release says.

Sykes' career took him to the Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center, People says.