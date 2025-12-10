James Cameron and Billie Eilish are teaming up on a concert film arriving in theaters March 20.Paramount Pictures released a teaser for Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D) Wednesday.The preview begins with the singer, 23, looking out a window at fans who had camped outside to see her.As the trailer continues, viewers see footage from her world tour as Avatar's Cameron discusses the project."No one's shot a concert film on this scale before," he says. "We're using tech that's never been used before.""Can't wait," Eilish says.The preview also includes emotional moments for the songstress, as she prepares to perform without her brother Finneas.Fans can register to purchase tickets early for the "innovative new concert experience" over the next 72 hours, a press release states.Eilish and Cameron both direct the feature.